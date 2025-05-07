Amuriat, Mafabi to compete for FDC presidential flag bearer

The Forum for Democratic Change Party president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, is set to compete with the Secretary General, Nandala Mafabi, for the position of the party's presidential flag bearer in the 2026 presidential elections. The FDC Electoral Commission nominated the two today. They will campaign from May 19th until July 29th, 2025, before the party conducts the National Delegates Conference on July 31st, 2025, to elect its presidential flag bearer.