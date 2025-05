Lawyers prepare bail application for Eddie Mutwe

The lawyers representing the ailing Edward Ssebuufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe, who serves as the head of personal security for opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, are preparing to apply for his bail in hopes of securing his release from prison. Led by George Musisi, the legal team is also strategising to take the case to the High Court to have all charges against Eddie Mutwe declared invalid.