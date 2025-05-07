Kadaga, among vie for NRM vice chair (Female) post

The former Speaker of Parliament and current First Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, has declared her readiness to defend and retain her position as the NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female). Kadaga says that among her top priorities is addressing the issue of youth unemployment by advocating for the creation of opportunities through the establishment of necessary infrastructure and other initiatives. The current Speaker of Parliament, Annet Among, has also expressed interest in the same position. We begin tonight’s broadcast with Nobert Atukunda reporting.