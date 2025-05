Tanga Odoi warns leaders over LC1 poll interference

The Chairman of the National Resistance Movement Electoral Commission, Tanga Odoi, has called upon all leaders in the country who interfered with the NRM LC1 flag bearer polls held yesterday to reform. The call comes after 410 out of 72,000 villages did not participate in the voting exercise due to chaos, said to have been caused by RDCs and Members of Parliament in various areas. He has also threatened to take action against the culprits.