Gov’t rolls out learner census across schools

The Ministry of Education and Sports has explained that the National Learner Census, which started last week, is different from last year’s National Housing and Population Census, as it is intended to capture specific details of learners, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff. The Minister of State for Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, says education institutions and parents should embrace the ongoing program, which aims to collect data from all government and private institutions across the country—covering pre-primary, primary, secondary, vocational, and higher education levels.