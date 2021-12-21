Gov’t launches construction committee to advise on local content

A construction Industry Development Committee has been launched to advise Ministry of Works and Transport on regulation of construction industry with an aim of promoting local content. While inaugurating the eleven-member committee, for a three year term, Works and Transport Minister General Katumba Wamala said it will help local construction companies to develop capacity to take on big projects which have remained a monopoly of foreign companies. The construction sector takes twelve percent of Uganda's GDP, but local companies have not benefited.