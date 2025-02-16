Gov't honors former Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Bazilio Olara Okello for services to locals

President Museveni has applauded former Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Bazilio Olara Okello, for spurring economic growth among the Acholi community and the peaceful handover of power. Lt. Gen. Bazilio Olara led the army to overthrow President Milton Obote's administration on July 27, 1985, before handing over to Gen. Tito Okello, who then took the oath of office as head of state until January 1986. The Minister of State for Northern Uganda Affairs, Kenneth Omona, delivered the President's message to the family in Lamwo, where a memorial mass was being held for the now deceased former army commander.