Kabale businesses hit by high Rwanda tariffs

In regional business news, tensions are simmering at the Uganda–Rwanda border as cross-border traders at Katuna voice growing frustration over steep tariffs imposed by the Rwandan government. Despite the reopening of the Katuna-Gatuna One Stop Border Post in 2022, Ugandan traders say the trade environment remains deeply imbalanced and economically unsustainable. In a report filed by our correspondent, Israel Alex Ahumuza, local traders are calling for urgent intervention.