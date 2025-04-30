Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Five Dead, five injured in Kibuku road crash
  • 2 National Unidentified woman found dead in Lira guest house
  • 3 National Luweero: A post-independence district without municipalities
  • 4 National Uganda is stable because of Sam Omala, says Mukula
  • 5 National NUP launches village volunteer initiative to safeguard 2026 vote