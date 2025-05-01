Judiciary pushes for alternative dispute resolution

The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has re-echoed the need to embrace Alternative Dispute Resolution if the country’s justice delivery is to realise the desired transformation. He made the remarks as he presided over the handover of the Deputy Chief Justice emeritus Richard Buteera to his successor Dr Flavian Zeija, at the Court of Appeal in Kampala. Meanwhile, Owiny-Dollo has appointed the retired Buteera to head all mediators in the country, describing him as a firm, determined and remarkable administrator.