NUP lawyers run to court over missing Eddie Mutwe

The National Unit Platforms' legal team has filed a Habeas Corpus challenging the abduction of Edward Rogers Ssebuufu, known as Eddie Mutwe, who was allegedly abducted over the weekend. While addressing journalists earlier today at the party headquarters in Makerere Kavule, NUP's party president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, reiterated the immediate release of all party members who have been abducted and those still incarcerated in prison.