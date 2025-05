How Joyce Sibili was left out in her quest for education

Joyce Sibili, a 21-year-old from Yumbe District, dropped out of school in 2019 due to economic hardship worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Born with a disability, Joyce had once dreamt of becoming a nurse. Her case highlights the broader issue of low school enrollment among children with disabilities in Uganda, where only 1.97 percent of learners with disabilities are enrolled, far below the expected 16 percent.