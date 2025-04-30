Uganda’s public debt hits UGX 106 trillion

Uganda’s public debt has climbed to Shs106 trillion, or approximately $29 billion, an increase of Shs12 trillion in just six months. Economists warn that the country’s shift toward domestic borrowing could push it from moderate to high-risk debt distress, limiting options for restructuring. The warning came during the launch of the Maputo Manifesto Declaration, which highlighted how debt-servicing pressures have led to cuts in health and education budgets disproportionately impacting women, who make up nearly 90% of the informal workforce.