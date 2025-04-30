Court remands Kizza Besigye until May 21

Court has further remanded veteran politician Dr Kizza Besigye, his aide Haji Obeid Lutale, and Captain Denis Oola to 21st May 2025, where their treason case will resume for mention. This decision came after both the defence and prosecution requested the court to adjourn the matter to allow the High Court to set a hearing date for an application filed by the accused's lawyers, seeking an order from the High Court to stay a previous decision made by the Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court.