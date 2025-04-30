Government admits allocation errors at Namanve industrial park

The government has admitted to serious planning oversights in the development of Namanve Industrial Park. Officials say land was allocated to investors without leaving space for essential infrastructure such as roads, railway lines, drainage systems, and power lines. As a corrective measure, investors will now be required to surrender portions of their land commonly referred to as way-leaves to accommodate the necessary infrastructure. Investment Minister Evelyn Anite says funding for the upgrades has already been secured.