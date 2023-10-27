Fuel dealers want UNBS, Energy Ministry to issues restrictions

Fuel dealers in Eastern Uganda have asked the ministry of Energy and mineral development, and the Uganda National Bureau of standards UNBS to close all non gazetted and unlicensed fuel stations in the country. The dealers say that the fuel sold in bottles and jerrycans does not meet quality standards and is affecting their business. This was during a meeting with officials of UNBS and the energy ministry in Mbale city after an insepction of fuel stations to assess their compliance with fuel standards.