FUEL CRISIS: URA blames dealers of hoarding to fleece motorists

The Uganda Revenue Authority says that the country currently has enough fuel to stabilise the current situation of heightened prices. However, the tax collectors blame dealers who are hoarding the fuel to exploit motorists. This came about as URA officials met with legislators on the house trade committee. As Juma Kiiryamreports, the matter has prompted MPs to launch an investigation into dealers said to be hoarding fuel.