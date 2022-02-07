Former ethics minister remembered for stance on morality

Several people including the Chief Justice, Owiny Dollo and other government representatives commended former Ethics Minister Simon Lokodo for being an icon for morality and integrity. The commendation came during a requiem mass of him at Christ the King Church in Kampala on Monday. Those who spoke eulogized him as one who stood for his values especially against homosexuality and corruption. Lokodo died on 29 of January in Geneva while representing the country at a human rights conference in Geneva, Switzerland. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Kapedo sub-county, Dodoth West County.