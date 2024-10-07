FDC, Opposition reject Lumu bill over fears of political manipulation

The FDC leadership has joined other opposition political parties and politicians to oppose the controversial Lumu Bill, which they claim is designed to manipulate opposition strength in Parliament and undermine the Leader of Opposition in the August House. Following its initial reading in Parliament last week, which was later sent to the Legal Affairs Committee for scrutiny, the bill has raised concerns over its expedited processing and the possibility of being used as a tool for political maneuvering by the ruling party, NRM. In response, the FDC Party says it plans to rally support among its members and other lawmakers to challenge the proposed amendments, as David Ijjo reports…