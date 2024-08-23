FDC Katonga road faction sets up team to choose party colors

After what they termed as a delegates' conference, the Forum for Democratic Change Katonga Road faction has announced plans to begin consultations next week on forming a new political party. According to the FDC Katonga Road leaders, this move will be followed by the issuance of a six-month notice for the dissolution of the FDC, a resolution that was made during the recent Delegates Conference. The Katonga Road Faction leaders argued that the question of their legitimacy is awaiting a court decision. They dismissed the arguments of FDC Najjanankumbi's leaders for legitimizing their leadership through the Electoral Commission, which, according to them, is an external regulator of political parties.