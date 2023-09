FDC DELEGATES’ CONFERENCE: Meeting to be held at katonga road offices in Kampala

FDC party members have gathered at former party president Dr. Kizza Besigye's offices on Katongo Road for a party delegates' conference that was called by chairperson Wasswa Birigwa. This follows the deployment of police at Busabala where the conference was initially expected to take place from. The meeting is in progress and our reporter Ali Mivule has the latest.