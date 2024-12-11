EOC flags Agro and urbanization programs over gender equity reports

The Equal Opportunities Commission has expressed concern at the failure of the state programs - Agro Industrialization and Sustainable Urbanisation and Housing to file reports on gender equity. In handing their reports to the Ministry of Finance, the commission recommended that the two programs not issue a certificate of gender and equity compliance for Financial Year 2025/26 - meaning that their budgets will be limited in the next financial year.