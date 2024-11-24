Environmentalists prepare for South Korea conference on pollution

As countries prepare to gather in South Korea for the 5th Session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastics Pollution, Ugandan environmentalists are calling on the rest of the world to take a strong stand and endorse the global treaty on plastics. The meeting’s goal is to develop a legally binding international agreement on plastics pollution that addresses the entire life cycle of plastics. With plastic pollution becoming a global burden, will countries across the world reach a consensus to reverse this once and for all?