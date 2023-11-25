Engineers urged to up their skills to ensure good projects

The Uganda Institute of Professional Engineers has encouraged its members to upgrade their skills in line with the challenges exposed by the vagaries of climate change. This follows reports of various infrastructure problems across the country, revealed by heavy rains, including broken bridges, collapsing buildings, and poor-quality housing for low-income earners. Meeting in Jinja City, the institute's president, Andrew Muhwezi, noted the challenges faced by engineers and called for more peer support and skills upgrading to meet the challenges of the day.