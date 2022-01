DRUG CHAIN SUPPLY SYSTEM: Health ministry to revamp processes, save money

Uganda loses close to 7 billion shillings per month due to a poor Health Supply Chain system. The money, according to a report on strengthening supply chain systems, by USAID is lost in expired drugs, costs of retrieving and destroying them, wastage of commodities among others. Now, as Walter Mwesigye reports the Health Ministry has launched a 50 million dollar plan to close the existing gaps in the chain system.