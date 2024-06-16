Day of African the Child: Learners share challenges

As the country marks the day of the African Child, learners have expressed their concerns during the Children's Parliament, held at Kiryandongo town council. The children who participated in the parliament were drawn from different African countries including Uganda, Gambia, Cameroon, Egypt, Angola, South Sudan, Kenya, South Africa, and Tanzania among others. It is the first time for Uganda to host the 'Day of the African Child', under the theme: 'Education for all children in Africa, The Time is now'.