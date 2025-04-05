Curfew imposed and bows banned amid renewed tribal clashes in Apaa

Security forces have imposed a complete curfew and banned the use of bows and arrows in two villages in the Apaa Township. According to the UPDF Fourth Division Commander, Major General Felix Busizoori, the directive takes immediate effect in the villages of Acholiber and Ofu, where most of the deadly attacks have occurred. The security directive comes against the backdrop of renewed violent conflicts between the Acholi and Madi tribesmen in the area, which have reportedly claimed one life, injured others, and displaced hundreds more.