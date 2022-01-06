COVID-19 SURVEILLANCE: Gov’t launches teams to check school compliance

The Education Ministry has launched a Covid-19 surveillance system to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic in schools when they reopen on Monday. According to the ministry, the digital School-based Covid-19 Surveillance System will help in the early detection and management of Covid-19 cases in schools. The government and other education stakeholders are hoping that this will help prevent further disruption to the education sector.