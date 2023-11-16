Concerns raised over stalled Anti-corruption efforts in Uganda

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity at the Office of the President, Alex Okello, has expressed concern that the current efforts to combat corruption in the country are not producing results. He notes that Uganda's corruption index ranking has remained stagnant at an average of 27 percent for the past five years, attributing this lack of progress to a lack of commitment from most Ugandans to eradicate the vice.