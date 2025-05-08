Tournament organizers say they intend to introduce wheelchair tennis

This year’s edition of the Uganda Open Tennis Tournament, due May 10 to 24 at Kampala Club and Lugogo will be bigger and better with the introduction of wheelchair tennis for exclusivity. Juniors and veterans will also compete in the different categories of the game. The 2025 edition that was launched yesterday at Kampala Club will for the first time be officiated by an Ugandan referee Charles Wanyama highlighting a great stride in the officiating department.