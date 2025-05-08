NMG Uganda partners with stakeholders to promote mental health

Nation Media Group, together with its partners, has launched a nationwide mental health campaign dubbed “Tufaayo, We Care: Your Mind Matters”, starting this May to mark Mental Health Awareness Month. The campaign aims to normalize conversations around mental health, especially among youth, women, urban professionals, and underserved communities. It also seeks to create safe, stigma-free spaces for mental wellness through community support, media engagement, professional counseling, and other activities all offered at no cost to the community.