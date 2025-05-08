White smoke and ancient rituals: the tradition behind choosing a Pope

After the fourth ballot today, white smoke signaled that we have a new pope. For over six centuries, a humble puff of smoke has marked one of the most significant decisions in the Catholic Church—the election of a new pope. In an age dominated by instant messages, live streams, and social media, the Vatican still relies on fire and tradition to speak louder than any social media post. Let's explore how the announcement of a new pope has evolved over the years.