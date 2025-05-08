Women rights activists propose mobile courts

Civil Society Organizations and policymakers want justice services to be extended to vulnerable communities through mobile courts to help women and girls access justice. According to Ritah Aciro, the executive director of Uganda Women's Network, most women move long distances to access legal ai,d which sometimes makes most of them get frustrated and abandon the idea of getting justice. Activists urge policy makers to speed up the process of enacting the National Legal Policy Bill to help vulnerable groups access justice.