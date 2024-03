COMESA ministers discuss sharing digital infrastructure

ICT Ministers and technocrats from the COMESA bloc are in Kampala to deliberate on how best digital infrastructure can be shared across the region. This includes the internet and other digital spaces. Currently, COMESA, including Uganda, has the highest cost of internet. According to Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT shared infrastructure in the COMESA region is the only way out of the high internet costs.