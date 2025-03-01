Cocoa farmers lead in adapting to EU deforestation rules

With the European Union Deforestation Regulations (EUDRs) soon taking effect, cocoa farmers have moved ahead of the curve to implement the traceability guidelines. In 2020, the European Union passed anti-deforestation laws that bar products grown in formerly forested areas from accessing the EU market. Among the affected crops are coffee and cocoa. Although the government has tried to register farmers in these value chains, the speed of implementation doesn’t align with the 30th December 2025 deadline. Now, cocoa farmers, through the Dynamic Markets Project implemented by Swisscontact, are moving ahead of the government program to secure their market share in Europe.