Church of Uganda dedicates November to children with special needs

The Church of Uganda has dedicated the month of November to children with special needs. This move came to light following special prayers held at the Kampala School for the Physically Handicapped in Mengo. The Provincial Coordinator for Children, Rev. Richard Rukundo, urged parents not to discriminate against the children they raise, including those living with disabilities. Rev. Rukundo was also concerned about those who routinely abuse children with disabilities.