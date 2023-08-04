CAA receives new equipment for Entebbe airport

Entebbe International Airport has acquired new equipment to support its expansion program. The equipment includes a brand new Cobus 3000 bus to enhance the passenger experience, as well as four forklift machines, cargo tractors, and high loaders to support cargo baggage. According to civil aviation, this is in line with the upgrade and expansion of the airport. The Civil Aviation Authority says the airport recently recorded 842,429 international departure passengers and 413,223 arrival passengers.