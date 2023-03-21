Business in Kenya returns to normal a day after riots

Trade is slowly getting back to normal at the Uganda-Kenya border in Busia after yesterday's riots in Kenya that paralyzed business. This morning trucks and fuel tankers slowly began crossing the border and by this afternoon several trucks were queuing up to cross both sides of the border. In addition, a business within Kenya had returned to normal. Yesterday, traders were reluctant to cross into Kenya following riots that rocked different parts of the country called by opposition leaders Rail Odinga over the skyrocketing cost of living.