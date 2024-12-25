Bishop Banja calls for stronger justice system to combat corruption

The spirit of joy and celebration continues. At St. Paul's Cathedral Namirembe, the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Moses Banja, has implored the government to strengthen the justice system in a bid to combat corruption, as it affects service delivery. His call comes at a time when Uganda is grappling with a high level of corruption that is costing the country at least 9 trillion shillings annually, according to the Inspectorate of Government.