Assessing poverty alleviation programmes

With the passing of the Parish Development Model, Economists are proposing areas the government can concentrate on to ensure a successful endeavour, compared to how things have been in the past. The economists are calling for an end to over politicising the multibillion shilling programme to stop it from being misconstrued as a reward for the National Resistance Movement loyalists. As JACKSON ONYANGO reports, this may be the reason poverty alleviation programmes were not as successful as planned.