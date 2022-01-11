Army deploys to stop Bukalasa student demo

Police have deployed heavily at Bukalasa Agricultural College following a demonstration by students on Monday. This was after students protested against sitting exams, yet they had not been taught by their lecturers. Other issues include sexual harassment and poor sanitation that has left many female students infected with UTIs. However, the Principal of Bukalasa Agricultural College has refuted these claims saying that the students had not paid their tuition hence they could not be allowed to sit for the exams.