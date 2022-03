Archbishop Ssemogerere urges NRM to remember Luweero

Kasana Luwero Diocese on Sunday made 25 years since its inauguration. The celebration was overshadowed by renewed demands to the government to provide most needed services to the area that birthed it into power. Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere of Kampala was the main celebrant and applauded the works of his predecessor the late Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, who was the pioneer bishop of Kasana Luwero.