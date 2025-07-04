Anita Among nominated to face off with Kadaga for NRM CEC seat

The Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among, has been nominated to contest as the Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) on the Central Executive Committee. She returned her nomination papers today, accompanied by the Government Chief Whip, Hamson Obua; the State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang; and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa. She is expected to contest against First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, the incumbent. Among’s nomination was characterized by plenty of fanfare.