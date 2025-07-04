Brig Emmanuel Rwashande launches Lwemiyaga MP campaign amid heightened tensions

Following an acrimonious start to his race for Lwemiyaga County MP, Brig Emmanuel Rwashande has officially launched his campaign for the constituency seat. In a departure from the norm, the NRM Electoral Commission has allowed retired army officer and incumbent MP Theodore Sekikubo to campaign separately, to maintain peace in the area. All other contenders in the party primaries are holding joint campaigns. There have been several clashes between supporters of Rwashande and Sekikubo, resulting in multiple injuries and the death of at least one person. During his campaign today, Rwashande pledged to do as much as possible for the people of Lwemiyaga if elected. He also urged residents not to confront the army and police during the electoral season.