Anthony Onyait: A newspaper vendor’s journey through a changing media landscape

In 1997, Anthony Onyait began selling newspapers in Soroti at a time when radio dominated and smartphones were virtually unheard of. To this day, Onyait still walks more than 30 kilometers a day to vend newspapers. However, with more people now accessing news through their smartphones—and with age catching up to him—he is planning to retire. Tonight, we bring you his story and how the evolving media landscape has shaped his life and livelihood.