Six FDC aspirants vie to replace Nathan Nandala Mafabi as Budadiri West MP

The race to replace Nathan Nandala Mafabi as Budadiri West MP has attracted six FDC aspirants. Nandala Mafabi has represented this constituency for 25 years, since 2001. This development follows his decision not to seek re-election and instead run for national office as FDC Party President. We have more in this report...