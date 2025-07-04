NRM electoral commission disqualifies Daudi Ruhinda Magulu from presidential nomination

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission has dismissed Daudi Ruhinda Magulu, who has contested the NRM presidential ticket three times, from nomination this time, citing that he lacks the required qualifications. Ruhinda Magulu first came to public attention in 2010 when he filed an unsuccessful petition in court seeking to block the election of President Museveni as the NRM flag bearer. He also picked up nomination forms for the same position in 2020, but his bid was unsuccessful. This development occurred on a day when several NRM leaders, including Speaker Anita Annet Among, braved heavy downpour to file nominations for key Central Executive Committee positions. LYDIA FELLY AKULLU has more...