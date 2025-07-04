MPs threaten to block budgets of non-compliant government entities

Members of Parliament have threatened to block budget allocations for government entities that fail to implement committee resolutions, saying such behavior reflects wasteful use of taxpayers' money. The resolution followed a meeting with officials from Kabale University, who were appearing before legislators in Parliament. The meeting revealed that the university has accumulated domestic debt amounting to 200 million shillings, mostly owed to service providers, expenditures that were not approved. We have more in this report...