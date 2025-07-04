Rukiga MP urges government to bail out late Apollo Nyegamehe’s indebted business empire

Rukiga County MP Roland Ndyomugyenyi is urging the government to help rescue the business empire of the late businessman Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye, which is now burdened with debts exceeding 15 billion shillings. The MP called on the Ministry of Finance to fulfill a presidential pledge to bail out Aponye Uganda Limited, a financially stressed company that is nearing the final auction of its assets to recover the 15 billion shillings owed. Nyegamehe, proprietor of the Aponye Group of Companies, died in a road crash in Ntungamo last July while returning home to Rukiga District.