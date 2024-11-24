Amuria health workers decry poor staffing and infrastructure

Health workers in Amuria District Local Government have expressed frustration with the state of work and infrastructure in their health units. They report that low staffing levels force them to work longer hours. Additionally, the lack of sufficient working space hampers their efforts, as the current structures are dilapidated and inadequate for the overwhelming number of patients. These complaints were raised during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new structures at Wera Health Center III, which will include wards and a theater, at a cost of over three billion shillings. The Amuria Chief Administrative Officer stated that a budget has already been set up to address the staffing challenges, currently at 25%.